Road Closed For Motorcycle Drag Race Sunday

  • 12:44 pm

[Motorcycle Drag Race – File Photo]
Saturday, 11 June 2022

A motorcycle drag race organised by the Cyprus Turkish Motorcycle Association will be held on the dual carriageway between the Serhatköy Underpass on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road and the Mevlevi roundabout, tomorrow between 14.00-19.30, BRT reported.

During the drag race, the road between Serhatköy Underpass and Mevlevi roundabout on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road will be closed to traffic flow in both directions. Vehicles coming from Nicosia and Güzelyurt directions will be provided with a detour away from the Serhatköy route via the old Nicosia-Guzelyurt Main Road.

The police have asked drivers using the detour to drive slowly and with care and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

BRTK

