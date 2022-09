Saturday, 17 September 2022

The Güzelyurt-Lefke main road will be closed between the Güzelyurt Traffic Lights Junction and Doğancı Junction on Sunday to enable time trials to be held by the TRNC Cycling Federation and the Northern Cyprus Drag and Sports Car Association, Kibris Postasi reports.

An alternative route will be available via the old Güzelyurt-Lefke main road from 8am on Sunday morning.

Motorists who use this route are asked to observe traffic signs and markers.

Kibris Postasi