Saturday, 19 August 2023

The Iskele-Çayırova-Karpaz main road road will be closed to traffic for three days from Sunday due to road works, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Highways Department, the road will be closed between 20 August and 22 August. This falls within the scope of the TRNC Highways Master Plan.

Alternative routes will be signposted and motorists are asked to drive with care and observe all signs and road markers.

Yeniduzen