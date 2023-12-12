The road between Kumyalı and Pamuklu Junctions has been temporarily closed to traffic after a truck carrying grain overturned, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident occurred at around midday at the beginning of the Pamuklu-Kumyalı main road when a truck carrying barley overturned due to a careless manoeuvre by the driver.

The driver, who was injured, was taken to Famagusta State Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

There is a detour through the village of Mehmetçik. Drivers using this route were advised to proceed slowly and carefully, and to obey all traffic signs and signals.

