Saturday, 1 April 2023

The road between the Serhatköy underpass on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road and the Mevlevi roundabout will be closed to traffic flow in both directions on Sunday, BRT reports.

This is because the Cyprus Turkish Motorcycle Association is holding a motorcycle drag race.

The road will be closed in both directions on Sunday between 9am and 6pm.

Motorists are asked to drive with care on this route and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

BRTK