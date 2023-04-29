Saturday, 29 April 2023

Some roads in Kyrenia and Tatlısu will be closed to traffic on Sunday, April 30, while two athletic events are underway, BRT reports.

According to the Police General Directorate, on Sunday in Tatlısu between 07.00-16.00, there will be an event organised by the Cyprus Turkish Triathlon Federation, on the road between Zambak Holiday Village Beach – Tatlısu northern roundabout- Kaplıca Hotel – Tatlısu village roundabout where a (swimming-cycling-running) race will be held.

In Kyrenia, on Sunday, some roads will be closed between 07:30 and 13:00 for the road running, 3 km, 10 km and 21 km Kyrenia Half Marathon event organised by the TRNC Athletics Federation. The route will be between 20 July Kordonboyu Caddesi Atatürk Monument – Kyrenia inner city – Kyrenia-Alsancak Ring Road.

Athletes will be accompanied by a motorised police escort on the specified road routes during both events. The traffic flow at all junctions and roundabouts to be crossed will be controlled by the police and closed to vehicle traffic when necessary.

During both events, all drivers are asked to drive with care and to keep their speeds down and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

TAK/ BRT