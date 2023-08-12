Saturday, 12 August 2023

There will be some temporary road closures on Sunday while the 14th Iskele Rally is underway, Kibris Postasi reports.

The event, has been organised by the Northern Cyprus Touring and Automobile Authority on 12 and 13 August 2023 in Iskele, where the Ardahan-Topçuköy-Sınırüstü and İskele stages will be held.

According to the Police Press Officer, on Sunday, August 13, between 09.00-14.30, Altınova village road will be closed and the Topçuköy-Ardahan road will be temporarily closed to traffic between 17.00-19.30.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

Kibris Postasi