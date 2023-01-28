Saturday, 28 January 2023

The “1st Point Road Race” will be held by the Cyprus Turkish Cycling Federation on Sunday, January 29, starting at 09:30 at the Sevgi roundabout on the Metehan-Alayköy Ring Road in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

The route will be circular beginning at the Sevgi roundabout on the Metehan-Alayköy Ring Road, passing through the Alayköy Ağıllar roundabout on the Ring Road, along the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road, and returning on Manisa Boulevard at the entrance to Güzelyurt,

Police will be monitoring the route which will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are asked not to park on the cycle route for the duration of the race and to observe all traffic signs and markers.

Kibris Postasi