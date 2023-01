Tuesday, 3 January 2023

There will be road marking work for the next 12 days commencing today, the Highways Department has advised, Kibris Postasi reports.

Five roads will have road marking work including: between Iskele – Famagusta, Tatlısu – Kyrenia, Çamlıbel – Kyrenia, Yenierenköy – Dipkarpaz and Gönyeli and Hamitköy junctions.

Drivers who wish to use these routes are asked to drive with care and observe all signs and markers.

Kibris Postasi