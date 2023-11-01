Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The road to Iskele has been closed to vehicle traffic in one direction to enable high voltage cable work to be carried out, the Police Press Officer announced, BRT reports.

In the statement, it was said that the road route between the Granel roundabout and the Unimar roundabout in Iskele has been closed due to the high voltage cable work, and that access to Iskele would be provided from the Iskele-Ercan roundabout during the work.

Drivers using this road route are warned to drive slowly and carefully and to obey traffic signs and signals.

BRTK