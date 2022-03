Sunday, 13 March, 2022.

Snowfall led to closure of some roads to traffic this morning, particularly in mountainous areas, and many vehicles were left stranded, Yeniduzen reported.

The police have warned motorists not to go on the roads unless essential.

This afternoon, all roads closed to traffic have been reopened.

The road between the St Hilarion Junction of Kyrenia – Nicosia Main Road and the Kyrenia Sevgi roundabout (underpass) has now been reopened.

Yeniduzen