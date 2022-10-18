Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Heavy rain brought flooding to many areas of the country yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

In Famagusta, large puddles formed in the area known as Salamis Road and in front of the Önder Shopping Centre.

Driving through the area was difficult and pedestrians struggled to cross the roads. They provided their own makeshift solution by laying down wooden pallets on the road where it was flooded.

The Met Office in a statement last night, warned citizens to be cautious due to heavy rains. It also stated that the rainy weather will continue until 24 October.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, Kibris Postasi reported that some flights were disrupted due to weather conditions.

The Director of the TRNC Civil Aviation Department Mustafa Sofi, told Kibris Postasi that a plane that made the Sabiha Gökçen-Ercan flight landed in Adana and finally arrived at Ercan when the weather improved, saying, “As of now, there is no problem. We are back to normal”.

Kibris Postasi