The municipal authorities have confirmed the gradual reopening of several roads previously closed to traffic due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, Yeniduzen reports.

An official statement released by the police confirmed that both the Kyrenia – Alsancak Ring Road underpass and the Karşıyaka – Çamlıbel Main Road are now accessible to motorists.

Detailed updates on road statuses were provided by the police department, indicating that the Karşıyaka – Çamlıbel Main Road, initially shut down due to elevated water levels in the Geçitköy streams, has been cleared for traffic following a decrease in water levels.

Furthermore, the previously obstructed Nicosia-bound lane of the Kyrenia – Alsancak Ring Road underpass, which was flooded, has also been reopened after work was undertaken to drain the road of water.

However, in the vicinity of Alsancak, the Lapta – Alsancak Main Road remains closed for traffic flow, particularly towards Kyrenia, owing to flooding in the vicinity of İleli Market.

Traffic management measures have been implemented at the Mare Monte junction to regulate the flow accordingly.

Such occurrences reinforce the necessity for ongoing vigilance and proactive measures to address the aftermath of extreme weather events, ensuring the safety and efficiency of road networks for the community at large.

Ercan Airport

The torrential rain also affected flight operations, Yeniduzen reports in a separate article. Three aircraft were unable to land at Ercan Airport yesterday due to adverse weather conditions.

Mustafa Sofi, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, briefly stated to the Turkish Cyprus News Agency (TAK) that one of the three aircraft unable to land at Ercan had returned to Adana due to heavy rains and flooding. Sofi noted that flights were beginning to return to normal, stating that one of the aircraft had landed at Ercan.

Yeniduzen