Thursday, 21 April 2022

An employee of national power supplier Kib-Tek has been released on bail pending trial for illegally cutting off the power supply to the Presidency and to the Assembly, Kibris Postasi reported.

Hüseyin Çakıcı, who was arrested on the grounds that he cut off the electricity of state institutions which were in debt debt to Kib-Tek, appeared at court.

Police officer Mustafa Sensev, who gave sworn testimony in the court, stated that Çakıcı was involved in the crimes of Abuse of Duty, Intentionally Turning off Electricity, Damage to Business, and Damage of Property.

He said that the defendant, between 12-13 April broke the switch on the electrical transformer supplying the said institutions, after breaking into the property without the permission of the TRNC Presidency, TRNC Assembly, Ministry of Transport and Tourism, which are the competent authority. The police officer said that he had affected the daily running of business and had abused his office. Sensev said that the incident had been reported to the police on April 14, 2022.

The police stated that their investigation initiated against the suspect had been completed and they demanded that the suspect, who works as a technician at Kib-Tek, be placed on bail to ensure his presence at trial.

Presiding Judge Mine Ozankaya ruled that the suspect could be released provided that the two guarantors sign a personal bond of 100,000 TL pending trial. He also will be banned from leaving the country.

Kibris Postasi