The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases has decided to shorten quarantine periods for those who have been in contact with a Covid-19 positive person, Yeniduzen reported.

Taking into account the Omicron variant and the current conditions, the committee decided that fully vaccinated people who have come into contact with a Covid-19 positive person should continue their daily lives while wearing a mask and following the latest rulings as follows:

“These people will have antigen tests done on the 5th day if they do not have symptoms, and earlier if they have symptoms,” it said.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people will be isolated for 7 days and will have a PCR test at the end of the 7th day.

If the result is negative, their quarantine period will end. If it is positive, the ‘positive patient follow-up’ process will begin.

Yeniduzen