Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu has announced a change of procedure for passengers from orange category countries entering Ercan Airport, Yeniduzen reported.

In order to reduce the processing time, as of Monday, November 29, those passengers arriving from orange category countries will have to submit a negative PCR test result before boarding and will no longer be required to take a test on arrival at Ercan.

Sucuoğlu said this solution would speed up the entry process at Ercan. See below for country categories.

