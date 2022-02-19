Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

The Higher Committee on Communicable Diseases has announced that people aged 18 and over, after 14 of having a first vaccination and 270 (nine months) of having a second dose of the covid vaccine (one dose of Johnson vaccine) will be considered fully vaccinated and will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test, Kibris Postasi reported.

On the other hand, people aged 18 years and older, 270 days (9 months) after their second dose (single dose for Johnson), will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test if they have had their reminder dose.

This rule will come into effect as of 1 March.

According to the decisions, people under the age of 18 will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test, if 14 days have passed since the second dose of vaccine (single dose for Johnson) without a reminder dose.

People who have had the disease at least 10 days after the positive PCR test, but not over 180 days, will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test.

On the other hand, unvaccinated people who do not meet the definitions of the vaccine will be able to enter the country without quarantine with the last 72 hours of negative PCR or the last 24 hours of negative antigen test, and these people will repeat their PCR tests within 72-120 hours of their entry into the country.

Internal Border Crossing Rules

Level 3 rules continue to apply when entering the TRNC via internal border checkpoints.

After the second dose of vaccination, 3-7 months have passed, or if it has passed, those who have made the reminder dose, secondary education students, and children aged 5-11 will be able to cross with a 7-day PCR/Antigen test.

People who have never been vaccinated and people who are 12 years old and older, whose reminder dose is due and who have not had a second dose, must show a 72-hour PCR and 48-hour antigen test.

