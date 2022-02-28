Monday, 28 February, 2022.

The conditions regarding the entry in North Cyprus have changed and those who have completed their course of vaccinations against Covid-19 will no longer be required to take tests as of Tuesday, Kibris Postasi reported.

From tomorrow, a PCR performed 72 hours before or antigen negative test results within 24 hours will no longer be requested from people who have been vaccinated or have had the disease.

Additionally, the five-day quarantine required for unvaccinated people wishing to enter North Cyprus will also be lifted tomorrow. They will, however, have to show a negative test result upon entry and will also be required to repeat their tests within the specified time.

Accordingly, unvaccinated persons will be required to have a PCR test performed in the TRNC within 72-120 hours with a PCR performed 72 hours before entering the country or with a negative antigen test result within the last 24 hours.

The decision regarding rules for Cyprus’ internal borders will be announced following a meeting of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Kibris Postasi