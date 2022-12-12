Monday, 12 December 2022

According to the Chairman of the People’s Party (HP) Kudret Özersay, there are rumours of government plans to change the side on which vehicles are driven from the left side of the road to the right, Yeniduzen reported yesterday.

Özersay posted the following on social media:

“It has been heard that a study has been started to change the traffic from the SOL to the one on the RIGHT in our country. Is this true? If this is true, as the ancients say, “you are surprised by the thing”…”

Yeniduzen, in an article published today writes the following regarding the claim by People’s Party Chairman Kudret Özersay, “We have heard that work has been initiated to change the traffic to flow to the right,” Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı said, “The issue is about the import of left-hand drive vehicle“.

Arıklı said, “There is intense pressure regarding the importation of left-hand drive vehicles to the north of Cyprus” and added: “There is also TOGG. Can we liberalise the import of left-hand drive vehicles? We have started a study on this issue“, he said.

Arıklı said, “There is no study that will change the flow of traffic, it is not even on our agenda. We have started a study on this issue“, he said.

Arıklı said, “I have requested an investigation from the Highways and Traffic Departments, such as the number of left-hand drive vehicles in the accidents so far, and we are waiting for the results“.

The importation of left-hand drive vehicles has been prohibited since 2004.

Yeniduzen