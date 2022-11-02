Wednesday, 2 November 2022

The government is negotiating to establish a new flagship airline, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a broadcast by Genç TV, the transport minister, who spoke on a number of topics, said that he had not given up efforts to launch a new flagship airline.

Regarding possible direct flights between the TRNC and Russia, Arıklı said that Russia had not given the go ahead as yet. He also mentioned negotiations for direct flights with another, as yet unnamed country.

“Russia has not fully decided. It gave the yellow light to the relevant company, but not green… However, we have no barriers to direct flights”, he said.

Ercan Airport

With regard to the new terminal building at Ercan, Arıklı said, “Everything is ready, we need technical devices“.

The transport minister also said that Turkish President Erdoğan would not be able to attend the inauguration of the new building on 15 November because of a prior engagement.

Kibris Postasi