Thursday, 13 October 2022

A Russian airline company has inquired about setting up direct flights to the TRNC, Minister of Public Works and Transport, Erhan Arıklı has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a programme broadcast on Genç TV, the minister said that direct flights between Russia and the TRNC will begin if the Russian government approves and if there is sufficient demand.

“There is a serious Russian potential here. Between 15 and 20 thousand Russian citizens live in the TRNC. There are 100,000 Russian citizens in the south, but they are also slowly moving north. Since there are no flights from the south to Moscow, they are having problems, so there is a serious demand for flights from the TRNC. It will also be positive for Russia to open a consulate here”, Arıklı said.

Ercan Airport New Terminal

The transport minister said that everyone was working round the clock to open the new terminal on November 15.

He said that part of the terminal could be opened on that date if not all of it.

“The new Ercan Airport could not be completed on time for one reason or another. Now we said ‘let’s focus ourselves on November 15’ and we are at that point now. You may not have power to the entire airport, 20MW of energy needs to be delivered there. This requires special cables and special devices. If this does not reach it, it can be opened by supplying electricity to 15-20 percent of it. We are racing against time. The goal is to open it on November 15”, said Arıklı.

Kibris Postasi