Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Russian Embassy serving the Greek Cypriot side of the island is set to extend consulate services to Russian citizens in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the capital Lefkoşa (Nicosia), Russia’s state news agency Tass reported on Wednesday.

Tass quoted an official from the Russian Embassy in the south who said that “We will start providing consulate services in the north of Lefkoşa very soon. Proceedings will be conducted regularly”.

The move is aimed to fulfil Moscow’s responsibilities to its citizens living in the TRNC, the official noted, pointing to other countries like the US, UK, Germany, Italy and France that have provided consulate services in the TRNC for years.

Around 50,000 Russians live in North Cyprus, historically a favourite tourist spot.

While consulates are active in the north, the TRNC as a country is only recognised by guarantor Türkiye.

Daily Sabah