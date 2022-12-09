Friday, 9 December 2022

Russian citizens living in North Cyprus are calling for direct flights between Moscow and the TRNC, AA News Agency has reported.

Many Russian nationals live and work in the TRNC and so direct flights would benefit trade and tourism, the head of the Northern Cyprus Russian Speakers Solidarity Association, Marina Kocadal, said.

Businessman Mergen Hudeynazarov has been trading between the TRNC and Russian for years and said that direct flights are wanted by Russia and Russian citizens living in North Cyprus.

He emphasised the fact that direct flights would bring down the cost of tickets and make travelling easier for families.

“Direct flights will provide great convenience for Russian citizens for both tourism and business“, Hudeynazarov said.

Madina Ozyigit, who has resided in North Cyprus in the TRNC for nine years, said they have to take connecting flights as there is no direct service between Russia and North Cyprus, and that this makes travel more tiring.

She pointed out that direct flights would not only benefit friends and families of Russians resident in North Cyprus but citizens of countries in the region.

Anadolu News Agency