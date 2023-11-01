Wednesday, 1 November 2023

A Russian national wanted by Interpol was discovered to be residing in the TRNC, Yeniduzen reports.

Vlad Islav Apakov who fled Russia, is accused of committing numerous crimes in his country and stealing large amounts of money from a company he worked for, which he transferred to his own account.

Following which he escaped to North Cyprus.

The Council of Ministers declared Apakov to be an undesirable alien, “because he is likely to act in a way that endangers public order, administrative order or general morality, or to arouse hostility among the public and against the State, or to intrigue against the authority and power of the State“.

The Council of Ministers’ decision was published in the Official Gazette.

No further details have been provided.

Yeniduzen