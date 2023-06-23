Friday 23 June 2023

A Russian citizen wanted by Interpol, who has been living in North Cyprus for the past five years, has been arrested, Dialog Gazette reports.

Stanislav Mitrushi, who was residing in the TRNC using a forged Albanian passport is on Interpol’s wanted list for numerous crimes committed in Russia.

Police seized £150,000 and $120,000 in cash during a search of Mitrushi’s house.

These were said to be the proceeds of money laundering. Additionally, two computers, five mobile phones and a USB stick were taken as evidence,

Mitrushi first entered North Cyprus in 2015, then left in 2018, and returned via the Pergamos border checkpoint the same year using a forged Albanian passport.

While living in North Cyprus he invested in real estate in the Iskele region, He is expected to appear in court today.

The police arrested him after receiving a tip-off.

Diyalog Gazetesi