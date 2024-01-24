The issue of the sale and use of the former Greek Cypriot properties in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was discussed by the Greek Cypriot Parliament Migration Committee, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to unofficial data presented to the committee, the newspaper mentioned that by the end of 2023, there were 7,600 applications made to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) by Greek Cypriots, out of which 1,400 were accepted, and 380 million Euros in compensation were paid.

The newspaper noted that these figures did not include properties used by Turkish Cypriots or Turkish nationals. It also emphasised that the case of Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kürşat, who was arrested in Italy, was also brought up during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Greek Cypriot daily ‘Politis’ claimed that there have been additional arrest warrants for two more individuals in the case of Akan Kürşat, a Turkish Cypriot lawyer arrested in Italy due to allegations related to the sale of former Greek Cypriot properties in the TRNC.

The committee members reportedly questioned representatives of relevant units about how Kürşat, who under an EU arrest warrant, could obtain a “Republic of Cyprus” passport. However, the questions went unanswered on the grounds that it was an “developing case.” The newspaper reported that after the meeting, committee chairman Nikos Ketiros made a statement.

Ketiros said that they had sought explanations from relevant state authorities but had not obtained any new information. He stated that they could acquire more information from the press about what happened in the regions of “Trikomo” (Dikmen), “Vokalida” (Bafra), and “Ammohostos” (Famagusta).

According to the newspaper, during yesterday’s Migration Committee meeting, two aspects of the case became clearer through the statements in the committee.

It claimed that within the framework of the case in which Kürşat was arrested, there were two more arrest requests, one for British citizen Gary John Robb and the other for a contractor responsible for construction in the “Klepini” (Arapköy) region.

The newspaper noted that Gary John Robb had been imprisoned in the UK for various crimes, including drug trafficking. Regarding the contractor, the newspaper claimed that he was a member of a group of British citizens who, despite promising to build houses, did not fulfil their promise and instead allegedly swindled money from other British citizens.

According to the report, the committee meeting also addressed the tracking of construction companies investing in the sale and use of former Greek Cypriot properties in the TRNC abroad. Sanctions against individuals and legal entities were also discussed.

The newspaper mentioned that the discussion on the topic in the committee will continue with the participation of the Greek Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs.

