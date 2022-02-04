Friday, 04 February, 2022.

The Greek Cypriot Minister of the Interior, reportedly, has demanded sanctions to be imposed on Turkish airline companies flying from Turkey to the TRNC, online publication Gazetduvar claims.

The reason for the demand for sanctions is because of the illegal trafficking of refugees and migrants to EU countries and Cyprus from North Cyprus.

According to the report, while attending an unofficial EU Council of Justice and Interior Ministers meeting held in France, Greek Cypriot Minister of the Interior Nikos Nuris said that illegal immigrants were being sent from Turkey to the north of Cyprus. Nuris demanded that special measures be taken regarding Turkey’s southern coastline and Istanbul airports.

The minister claimed that thousands of African refugees and migrants make for Ercan Airport from these points. After they arrive at Ercan, the migrants are sent by smugglers to southern Cyprus across the Green Line.

He underlined that Europe is at risk because of a new influx of immigrant. Nuris suggested imposing sanctions on all Turkish airline companies, which he said systematically transport illegal immigrants to the north of Cyprus, as does Lithuania.

Gazetduvar