Friday, 20 October 2023

There will be occasional scattered showers or thunderstorms today, the Met Office has forecast.

The forecast until 25 October is that skies will be partly cloudy and there may be mist in the early morning.

Maximum temperatures will generally be around 28-31 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow moderate from the south and west tomorrow, and from the north and east for the remaining forecast period.

Kibris Postasi