Saturday, 8 October 2022

Public sector workers’ union Kamu-Is announced that it will go on a general strike in all schools on Monday.

Kamu-İş Chairman Ahmet Serdaroğlu said that the union workers will march to Parliament, said, “We will never allow the janitors working in schools affiliated to the Ministry of National Education to be isolated and their rights taken away.”

Serdaroğlu stated the following in his written statement:

“…. A workplace has a collective bargaining agreement. We will not allow a contract contrary to this collective bargaining agreement. Nor will we allow you to lay the groundwork for you to overturn the current collective bargaining agreement and adapt it to another collective bargaining agreement. We will never break our organised structure. Those who are afraid of organising have no right to be administrators in a democratic social state of law.

“In order to show that we will resist all oppression, threats and mobbing, we will go on a general strike in all schools on Monday.

“We will march to the Parliament on the same day to remind those who break the law, especially the Ministry of National Education”.

Yeniduzen