Saturday, 11 September 2022

A fire which burned an acre of scrubland in Edremit has been extinguished, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to a statement issued by the Police Press Officer, approximately one acre of scrubland was burned by a fire that broke out in the creek bed in the Santa Fe Villas locality of Edremit village at around 4 pm this afternoon.

Police, the Fire Brigade and Forest Department teams joined forces to quell the fire.

The fire has been extinguished and work to cool the area continues.

An investigation into what caused the outbreak of the fire has begun.

