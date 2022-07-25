Monday, 25 July, 2022

A sea turtle named “Fenerbahçe”, named after Fenerbahçe President Ali Y. Koç, was returned to the sea, BRTK reported.

A written statement made by the TRNC Fenerbahçe Association read, “Our President, Mr. Ali Y. Koç visited the Meritta Sea Turtles Rehabilitation Centre during his visit to Cyprus and named the turtle ‘Fenerbahçe’ before it was brought back to the blue waters today, which is its natural habitat ”.

According to the Meritta Sea Turtles Rehabilitation Centre’s website: “Marine pollution can harm sea turtles in many ways. Discarded fishing gear, petroleum by-products, and other plastic debris injure sea turtles through ingestion and entanglement. This sea garbage weakens the turtles’ immune systems, and disrupts nesting behaviour and hatchling orientation for future generations.

“It’s estimated that the fishing industry contributes to the death of thousands to tens of thousands of sea turtles each year. Turtles that become trapped in longlines, gill nets and trawls are thrown away as bycatch. And those that manage to avoid fishing nets are impacted by the disruption to their food supply and habitat”.

BRTK, Meritta.org