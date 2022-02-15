Tuesday, 15 February, 2022.

Greek Cypriot police and UN personnel are carrying out an intensive search in the UN buffer zone to try and find the twin sister of a three-year old found wandering unaccompanied this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Spokesman for the General Directorate of Police Christos Andreu, told CNA that during a patrol carried out by the UN officials at around 4 am, on the old “Piroi” (Veterans)-Larnaca road, three unaccompanied people were found in the buffer zone.

The little girl was taken to Larnaca General Hospital to ensure she is in good health and is in the care of the Social Services Department.

The parents of the twins have been identified, police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency. They are of Asian origin, reside in North Cyprus and attempted to cross to the south late on Monday but lost their two children due to limited visibility.

Helicopters are being used in the search for the other twin girl and local farmers have been asked to check any outbuildings in case she is taking shelter there.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail