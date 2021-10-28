A general search by the military and police for 39-year-old Meryem Toprak, a disabled resident of Yamaçköy has begun today, Yeniduzen reported.

Meryem left her home at around 6.30pm on Monday, October 25 and has not been seen since.

She is blind in one eye and has very little vision in the other and has the stature of a child. Police have asked anyone who may have seen her to call 0533 877 38 87.

Her sister Semra Toprak told Yenduzen that the family was devastated. She said, “Whatever happened, please bring her to her village and leave her dead or alive, we beg you, as long as we know what happened“.

Semra, who was in tears, said that they had been searching for Meryem for days without any results. “She was very delicate, she could not stand the cold of the night, she would never tolerate a stranger touching her”, her sister said.

She said that she did not suspect anyone, but perhaps Meryem may have been the victim of a hit and run or had been abducted.

Anyone who may have seen her or have any information about her is asked to call 0533 877 38 87.

Yeniduzen