Second Anniversary of Reopening of Maraş

  • 10:52 am

[First Day of Reopening Varosha-Maraş]
Tuesday, 8 November 2022

President Ersin Tatar will attend a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the partial reopening of the fenced-off town of Maraş (Varosha), Kibris Postasi reports.

On 8 October 2020, part of the town was demilitarised and Democracy Street and a section of the beach (3.5 percent of the town) was opened to the public as part of a pilot scheme. 

The Famagusta suburb has been closed since 1974 when its occupants fled. Maraş (Varosha) has since been used as a bargaining chip in the numerous attempts to solve the Cyprus problem.

Facebook