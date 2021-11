Another person has died from the coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 91, Kibris Postasi reported on Monday.

In the last 24 hours 24,498 tests for the coronavirus were made and 115 people tested positive, 89 of whom were local.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 36, Kyrenia – 24, Famagusta – 22, Iskele – 6, Güzelyurt – 1.

The total number of cases to date is 23,524.

Kibris Postasi