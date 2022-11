Saturday 5 November 2022

Fuel prices have been increased for the second time in a week, Yeniduzen reports.

Accordingly, the cost of 95 octane unleaded per litre has increased from 21.72 TL to 22.80 TL.

The price of 98 octane unleaded per litre has increased from 22.03 TL to 23.11 TL.

Euro diesel and paraffin prices have remained unchanged.

The price increases came into effect today.

Yeniduzen