Tuesday, 17 October 2023

A second hearing of the case regarding the assassination of Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy in February last year, took place today at Kyrenia Heavy Penal Court.

The defendants, Ömer Tunç, Veysel Sare, and Musa Çiçek, who have remained in custody since their arrests in connection with the murders, appeared before the court.

Once again, the police took extensive security measures at the courthouse.

Giving evidence in court, Police Department Crime Scene Investigator Süleyman Özdemir stated that there were 75 items of evidence, collected in Çatalköy, Karakum, and Doğanköy. These include 9 bullet fragments, 17 spent 62 mm shell casings, blood samples, clothing, a cigarette lighter and other items.

Seven police officers who attended the crime scene discovered the body of Murat Demirtaş in the driver’s seat, he said.

Investigator Süleyman Özdemir stated that Halil Falyalı was not there, but bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

Özdemir stated that all photographs and videos collected regarding the case were stored on a hard drive and presented this hard drive to the court as evidence.

The defence lawyer raised an objection to the entire hard drive being presented in court, suggesting that it would not object if only the file in which the witness recorded was presented, as there is a possibility that all the footage may be recorded as evidence.

The prosecutor indicated that it had been agreed that the evidence could be presented on a hard drive to the court, explaining that it would be impossible to fit all the footage and videos onto CDs.

The presiding judge evaluated the objection and rejected it, ordering that the hard drive be entered into evidence as item number 75.

The court will reconvene tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Yeniduzen