Saturday, 10 June 2023

A second Turkish Cypriot hellim/halloumi producer has passed the independent audit by Bureau Veritas and been granted PDO status, Yeniduzen reports.

The Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce (KTTO) announced that halloumi producer Arden Gıda had successfully passed the audit and KKTO’s aim was to ensure that the first trade was made with the EU in 2024.

In March 2023, Gülgün Halloumi was the first Turkish Cypriot producer to have hellim approved for trade in the EU by Bureau Veritas and to be given PDO status.

Efforts will continue to ensure that other Turkish Cypriot hellim producers also gain PDO status for their products.

The KKTO said that it approved of the EU applying PDO status to hellim/halloumi that had achieved the required standards.

Yeniduzen