Wednesday, 31 May 2023

The Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS) is continuing its strike in state schools today, Yeniduzen reports.

This means that exams will not be held in school today.

KTOEÖS has been on strike against the Teachers (Amendment) Law and other problems in education since Tuesday, May 23, when the exam week in secondary schools was about to begin.

The Amendment to the Teachers Law has just been passed by the Assembly.

Teachers have a number of grievances including about the physical condition of many school buildings which have become dilapidated and many of which are not earthquake proof.

Another complaint is about the number of teachers imported from Turkey, when there are many teaching graduates in North Cyprus who struggle to find employment.

However, the Education Minister has said that there is nothing in the amendment that negatively affects teachers in North Cyprus. He said, inter alia, that the number of teaching hours should be increased to come into line with EU standards.

Yeniduzen