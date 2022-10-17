Monday, 17 October 2022

Members of the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS) will go on strike at all schools between 10.00-13.05 today, Kibris Postasi report. All teachers with gather in Nicosia from the surrounding schools at 10.30 and march to parliament.

The union has called the strike in protest against the contents of the Teachers (Amendment) Bill, saying that teachers were not consulted during the amendment process.

President of KTOEÖS Ozan Elmalı said in a statement: “We will be on strike and take action to protest the mentalities that are hostile to education“.

He called out Minister of Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu for “attacking teachers, insulting them, devaluing the teaching profession, curtailing teachers’ rights”.

Teachers will be on strike in all schools between 10.00-13.05 today in order to protest against the Minister of Education and the Council of Ministers, who remained silent about his stance.

In an earlier report, Kibris Postasi writes that Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu said that ‘participatory democracy’ was taken into account in the process of bringing the Teachers (Amendment) Bill to the Assembly.

Çavuşoğlu also said that their goal is to benefit more from teachers’ knowledge. Noting that they are working to switch to full-time education next year, Çavuşoğlu said, “If we continue with our habits, no government can switch to full-time education“.

Kibris Postasi