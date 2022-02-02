Wednesday, 02 February, 2022.

The police have warned motorists that the final section of the Güzelyurt-Nicosia main road between Yılmazköy first junction and Yılmazköy overpass in the direction from Güzelyurt to Nicosia will be closed to traffic between 09.00 and 14.00 on 3/4/5 January.

This is to enable Kib-Tek to erect a power line to meet the increasing demands for electricity in the Gönyeli and Alayköy regions.

During the work, the alternative route for vehicles approaching from Güzelyurt to Nicosia will be provided by the old road route beginning at the Yılmazköy first junction.

The police have warned motorists to drive slowly and with care while using the alternative route and to obey the traffic signs and markers.

BRTK