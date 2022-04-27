Wednesday, 27 April 2022

The Editor-in-Chief of Avrupa newspaper Şener Levent who was sentenced to one year in prison in Turkey for publishing a cartoon featuring Turkish President Erdoğan in 2017, has had his sentence commuted to a 9,000 TL fine, Yeniduzen reported.

Levent was tried, in absentia, by a Turkish court, which resulted in a one year prison sentence for insulting the Turkish president.

The cartoon originally appeared in a Greek newspaper and Levent chose to print it in his newspaper. Avrupa newspaper has been the subject of large fines, confiscation of property and harassment over the years because of its left-wing views and support of a reunited Cyprus [Ed].

Yeniduzen