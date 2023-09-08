Friday, 8 September 2023

A second lawsuit filed in Ankara against Turkish Cypriot journalist Şener Levent* was finalised and he was sentenced to one year in prison, Yeniduzen reports.

Levent, who was not present at the Ankara court was tried for his article titled “Kurds and Us” and sentenced to one year in prison in Ankara on charges of “insulting the President of the Republic of Turkey”.

In 2017, he was given a one year prison sentence by a court in Ankara after publishing a cartoon offensive to Turkish President Erdogan in his newspaper ‘Avrupa’. The cartoon originally appeared in a Greek publication.

Levent, Director and Editor-in-Chief of Turkish Cypriot publication Afrika (formerly Avrupa), declared that this decision by the judiciary had no validity and announced that he rejected the verdict.

*Sener Levent was awarded the European Citizen’s Prize by the European Parliament in 2018 [Ed.]

Yeniduzen