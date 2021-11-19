An increase in coronavirus infections across Cyprus now means that for people wishing to cross the border, the former 7-day rapid (antigen) or PCR negative test will be required again, including those who are vaccinated, as of Monday.

Unvaccinated people will be able to cross the border if they have a certificate showing a negative Covid test result taken within the last 72 hours prior to crossing.

The United Nations Spokesperson for Cyprus announced that the Health Technical Committee is assessing the epidemiological situation, according to the agreement of the two sides to synchronize the COVID-19 measures regarding border crossing

According to the latest situation in Cyprus, it was decided to adopt “Level 3 Dark Red” measures.

As of 9 am on Monday, November 22, the following measures will be implemented at all crossing points:

Level 3 (Dark Red)

Fully vaccinated individuals with Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, as well as EMA-approved vaccines, will be able to cross the border with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test.

High school students and residents of Lower Pyrgos will be able to cross with the 7-day test.

Yeniduzen