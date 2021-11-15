A head-on collision between two vehicles on the Tatlısu-Gecitkale main road on Sunday evening has claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman, Yeniduzen reported.

Seven other people were injured in the collision after a car heading towards Gecitkale, driven by Harun Ter (31) veered across the road at a bend and hit, head-on, a car driven by Ahmet Herguner (42). One of Harun Ter’s passengers, Gulcan Ter (59), was seriously injured in the accident and died on the way to Famagusta State Hospital.

Driver Harun Ter was injured as was his other passenger Mehmet Ter. Ahmet Herguner who was driving the other vehicle and his passengers, Hüseyin Karanlik, Murat Ozer, Levent Korol and Ali Shan were also injured.

Three of Mr. Herguner’s passengers are still being treated at Famagusta State Hospital.

An investigation into that accident is under way.

Yeniduzen