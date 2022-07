Saturday, 16 July 2022

A seven-year old boy is in intensive care after he nearly drowned in a hotel pool in Alsancak.

The incident took place this morning, Yeniduzen reported, after İbrahim Güner (7) was involved in a near drowning incident in a hotel pool.

He is in the paediatric intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital, where he remains under observation.

No further details have been given as yet.

Yeniduzen