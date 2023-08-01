Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Two men were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each after they were caught in possession of 3.5 kilograms of drugs in Kyrenia.

Three judges at Kyrenia Heavy Penalties Court came to a unanimous decision to jail the two defendants for seven years.

Presiding Judge Banu Soyer, reading out a statement regarding the sentencing said that drug offences had become the most common of crimes. He said it was clear that the two men intended to sell the drugs. Judge Soyu added that those who commit such crimes should be made an example of and receive penalties aimed to be a deterrent.

In a police drug squad sting called “Operation Earthquake” carried out on 9 June, the two defendants were arrested in possession of 3.5 kilos of drugs with a street value of 2.5 million Turkish Lira. Both were remanded in custody pending trial.

Yeniduzen