A severe earthquake which occurred in the Eastern Mediterranean, was felt in Cyprus this morning, Yeniduzen reported. The TRNC Met Office said that the earthquake, which took place between Cyprus and Crete was of a magnitude of 6.1 at 08.32 this morning.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre announced the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.4 and AFAD as 6. The earthquake was felt in Cyprus, southern Turkey and Crete.

