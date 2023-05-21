Sunday, 21 May 2023

Many private hospitals have a shortage of tetanus vaccines; which is an annual problem, Kibris Postasi reports.

The shortage is due to problems linked to drug purchase permits and supply shortages.

Meanwhile, there are three or four state hospitals which do have supplies and the remaining state hospitals are expecting supplies next week.

Director of the Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacy Department at the Ministry of Health, Serap Konde, told Kibris Postasi that “We still encounter problems in the supply of these vaccines“.

Noting that the shortage in the market is because of insufficient production and supply of tetanus vaccines, he said, “These vaccines come to the country, but in limited amounts“.

Private Hospitals

Regarding the tetanus vaccine crisis in private hospitals, Konde said, “Private hospitals supply their own medicines and vaccines. They are also affected by the shortage of drugs in the market“.

“We don’t have many of these vaccines in our stocks“, Konde added, saying that the state also supplements private hospital stocks when they have sufficient amounts to spare.

Kibris Postasi