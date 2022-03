Friday, 24 March 2022.

Showers and strong gusts of wind are expected on Saturday, following which, no rain is expected until April 1st, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will rise to 18-21 C inland and on the coast. Showers are expected tomorrow, the weather will be clear and brighter for the remaining period.

Winds are generally expected to blow moderately strong from the north and west, with strong gusts at times tomorrow.

Yeniduzen